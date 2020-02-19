Phillips 4-H club selected as finalists in Cedar Crest Ice Cream Flavor Contest

Big Elk Badgers 4-H Club, Phillips have been named finalists in the Cedar Crest Ice Cream Flavor Creation Contest.

The club’s flavor ‘Logger Loot’ was selected as a finalist in the annual contest. They will win an ice party from Cedar Crest.

The Trail Blazers 4-H Club in Holmen was selected as the grand prize winner for their flavor, ‘Road Trip Wisconsin’. In addition to a party, they will also win $300.

The winning flavor features rich chocolate ice cream representing the fertile farmland of Wisconsin, walnut pieces for the northern woodlands, ribbons of caramel representing the mighty Mississippi and other rivers of our great state, and pieces of cheesecake for our long-standing history of cheese production.

According to Brenda Scheider, Executive Director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, the contest is a great opportunity for 4-H youth to work together to develop and name their flavor. “The most exciting part of the contest is the winning flavor will be available through Cedar Crest beginning in July.”

A panel of ice cream experts chosen by Cedar Crest judged the entries. The company manufactures more than 80 flavors of ice cream, along with frozen custard, gelato and sherbet at its Manitowoc plant, and distributes products in five states. Many of the flavors now produced by Cedar Crest, like Wisconsin Campfire S’more, are a result of the contest, according to a news release.

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation provides funding for 4-H programs throughout the state. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation supports more than 150,000 youth who take part in various 4-H leadership, development and community-building activities throughout the state.

