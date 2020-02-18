MyVote Wisconsin website experiencing address lookup issues

The MyVote Wisconsin website is experiencing problems with address lookup for polling places as of Tuesday morning.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says voters and clerks should use the backup service website, https://www.gettothepolls.com/ until the issue is resolved.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission provides official polling place data to Get to the Polls, which is run by the Voting Information Project (VIP)-- a partnership of Democracy Works and the states to provide official information to voters about where to vote and what’s on their ballots where they look for it most—online.

The Spring Primary Election is Tuesday, Feb. 18.