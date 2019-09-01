Man's body found in Onalaska storage unit to be autopsied, DNA tested

Onalaska Police are investigating a suspicious death at a storage unit near the former Shopko. Onalaska Police Chief Charles Ashbeck said the body found in an Onalaska storage unit has been sent to be autopsied.

Police are also conducting a DNA test to confirm the identity of the body, which could take around two to three months, according to Chief Ashbeck.

At about 3:32 pm Thursday afternoon Onalaska Police and Fire Departments were called to a local storage unit located at 1285 County Road PH.

According to Onalaska Police Chief Charles Ashbeck, an employee called to report the discovery.

Officials discovered a 60-year-old man was deceased inside a storage unit. Investigators with the Onalaska Police Department and La Crosse County Medical Examiner's office were seen going in and out of a unit.

Due to the location of the body, the Onalaska Police Department will investigate the death as suspicious. Police Chief Ashbeck said no foul play is suspected at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Investigator Pete Jakowski at (608)392-0285.

