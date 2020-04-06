Justice says election should proceed

A Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who is on the ballot Tuesday said the election should proceed as the court was weighing a legal challenge from Republicans who want to block Democratic Gov. Tony Evers from postponing the vote.

Conservative Justice Dan Kelly tweeted his call for the vote to proceed after Evers issued an order Monday postponing the election for two months over fears of the coronavirus. Republican lawmakers asked the court to block the order. Kelly is not participating in the case, leaving the court with a 4-2 conservative majority.

Kelly took to Twitter, where he said while the legal challenge to Evers’ order proceeds, “we urge clerks, poll workers, and voters to stand ready to conduct the election tomorrow.”

“We can do two things at the same time: maintain the foundations of our democracy while taking reasonable precautions to keep people safe,” Kelly said.

He faces liberal-backed challenger Jill Karofsky in the election.