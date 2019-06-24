June Is Alzheimer's And Brain Awareness Month

June is Alzheimer's and Brain Health Awareness Month.

21829681 - doctor holding a senior patiens 's hand on a walking stick - special medical care concept for alzheimer 's syndrome.

To talk about community resources and activities to raise awareness, the News at Noon was joined by Joann Janikowski from the Alzheimer's Association and Meagan Fandrey, Caregiver Support Coordinator with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin.

Worldwide, 50 million people are living with Alzheimer's and other dementia's. That's according to the Alzheimer's Association.

The ADRC-CW offers free Memory screens. The screenings are an opportunity to get a baseline of how your memory is working. Screens take approximately 15 minutes and the results are then shared with you. It is optional to have results shared with your physician to keep in your record as a comparison if needed in the future or to generate further conversation if you have concerns about your memory.

For caregivers, the ADRC-CW offers caregiver support and education.

"We are able to connect caregivers with local resources, supports, caregiver-specific education, evidence-based classes and offer on-going follow up," explained Fandrey.

There's also a ton of activities happening in central Wisconsin raising awareness hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association.

June 27 (5:30-6:30 PM) Wausau office - Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia

July 11 (5:30-6:30 PM) Wausau office - Know the 10 Signs

July 18 (5:30-6:30 PM) Wausau office - Effective Communication

24/7 helpline 800-272-3900 – available to offer care consultation, crisis assistance, care decisions, and education related to dementia and find out about local programs and services.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s – this is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research as it is held in 600 communities across the nation each Fall.

Antigo, September 14, 2019

Marshfield, Saturday, Sept. 14

Wausau, Saturday, Sept. 28

Stevens Point, Saturday, Sept. 21

Medford, Saturday, Sept. 21

