Green Bay businesses evacuated during flooding

Green Bay Police say all businesses on Mason Street between Main and Lime Kiln are being evacuated due to flooding. Officers are asking the public to avoid this area.

Officers are using a military vehicle to rescue people stranded in cars.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for several counties in Northeast Wisconsin.

"Some locations that will experience flooding include... Green Bay, Appleton, Kewaunee, Bay Shore Park, Menasha, Kaukauna, Little Chute, Kimberly, Pulaski and Algoma," reads an alert from the NWS.

It's a Severe Weather Alert for heavy rain, high winds and the potential for hail.

Brown County Emergency Management has set up an emergency operations center to deal with the flooding.

The Brown County Highway Department is asking drivers to avoid Nicolet Drive, GV, Main St and Mason St.

From StormCenter 2 Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon:

"Heavy thunderstorms are possible through the midday and into this afternoon. They may bring 1-3" of additional rainfall across east-central Wisconsin. These downpours over an already waterlogged ground, may cause flooding issues in low-lying areas and areas of poor drainage. Flooding may also occur along the Fox and East Rivers due to a breezy northeast wind, blowing water back into those rivers."

A north wind is expected to cause water levels to rise on the Fox River and East River in Green Bay. Police say people should avoid boat launches and river banks.

Drivers need to avoid standing water in the roadway and plan alternate routes if possible. Remember the phrase "turn around, don't drown."

Appleton Police say roads throughout the city have standing water. Appleton Public Works are working to address the major roadways. "Please exercise extreme caution while traveling during the storms," police say.

The National Weather Service says it takes six inches of flowing water to sweep a person off his or her feet.

On Wednesday, NEW Water some of those sandbags will be used at lift stations and areas that flooded last March. This includes the East River lift station.