Gov. Evers appoints Suzanne O'Neill as Marathon County Circuit Court Judge

Gov. Tony Evers announced the appointment of Suzanne O’Neill as Marathon County Circuit Court judge, to fill a vacancy created by Judge Jill Falstad’s retirement on July 3, 2020.

“I am pleased to appoint Suzanne O’Neill to the Marathon County Circuit Court. O’Neill brings a wealth of experience to the bench, having served in the State Public Defender’s Office for almost 30 years,” said Gov. Evers.

O’Neill has been a public defender in Marathon County since 1991, including being in management roles since 2004, and has represented thousands of indigent persons accused of crimes. O’Neill is very active in the community, including serving as a past president of the Marathon County Bar Association and Marathon County Library Foundation. She is a founding member of the Marathon County OWI Treatment Court and has served on dozens of committees, including the Marathon County Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee and Marathon County Criminal Justice Advisory Committee.

“Suzanne O'Neill is uniquely qualified to serve as our next judge in Marathon County. She has the right blend of skills and qualities to ensure she will be an excellent judge,” said Judge Falstad. “O'Neill is an extremely competent courtroom attorney, providing her with a strong foundation to quickly become an effective, competent jurist. In addition to being diligent, thorough, and prepared for court, she is also thoughtful and a good listener. Her qualities of patience and understanding along with being firm and decisive ensure she will be respectful, fair, and just with all of those who appear in her courtroom. O'Neill's demonstrated leadership skills will also serve our justice system well in solving the many complex challenges we face. O'Neill has my full support as I know she will continue to serve our community with integrity and honor.”

“I am humbled and honored that Governor Evers has appointed me to the Marathon County bench,” said O’Neill. “I remain dedicated to serving the people of Wisconsin and look forward to serving the state’s citizens in this new role. I would like to thank Governor Evers for the opportunity and for his confidence in my ability to serve as a fair and impartial jurist who will treat all with dignity and respect.”

O’Neill earned her law degree from DePaul University College of Law. She received the Leaders in the Law Award from the Wisconsin Law Journal in 2018.