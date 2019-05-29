‘Fetal heartbeat’ bill vote scheduled in Louisiana House on Wednesday

House lawmakers are scheduled to vote on a bill that would ban abortions when a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat, generally around the sixth week of pregnancy.

The bill, authored by Shreveport democrat John Milkovich, does not make exceptions for rape and incest victims.

The vote was scheduled to take place Tuesday, May 28, but was delayed until Wednesday.

Similar laws have already passed in other states, where opponents have called it an attack on women. Some noteworthy actors are refusing to do business in the state of Georgia after its legislature approved a similar bill.

The Louisiana law would only take effect if other states’ proposals can survive legal challenge.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, also a democrat, has indicated he would sign the bill.

