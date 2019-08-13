Dole recalls baby spinach after random test finds salmonella

Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling baby spinach sold in 10 states after a random sample tested positive for salmonella.

Consumers with the spinach being recalled were urged not to consume the product, but to discard it, according to a company notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The spinach being recalled has a use-by-date of Aug. 5 and was distributed in 10 states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Retailers that sold the possibly contaminated spinach include Kroger and Target.

The impacted product involves 6-ounce bags of baby spinach with the lot code W20308A and UPC code 0-71430-00964-2 and 10-ounce Dole Baby Spinach in plastic clamshell-style packages with the lLot code W203010 and UPC code 0-71430-00016-8.