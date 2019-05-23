Antetokounmpo named to All-NBA First-Team

A day after being named to the All-NBA defensive first-team for the first time in his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named to the All-NBA first team. This is his debut on the first team after being named to the second-team the last two seasons.

Antetokounmpo is joined on the first team by guards Stephen Curry and James Harden, forward Paul George, and center Nikola Jokic.

The "Greek Freak" enjoyed a career year in which he set career highs in points per game (27.7), rebounds per game (12.5), and assists per game (5.9) while leading the Bucks to an NBA best 60 wins. He is also one of three finalists for the league MVP award along with Harden and George.

Antetokounmpo will be eligible for the largest contract extension in NBA history in the summer of 2020 because he has made the All-NBA team three years in a row. That five-year deal will be worth over $247 million.

