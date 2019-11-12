1 arrested in severely malnourished Dunn County dog case

An arrest has been made in the case of the malnourished dog that was found in Dunn County.

Boyceville Police Department says the arrest was made late Monday. The person was arrested for failure to provide food and drink to an animal and intentional mistreatment of an animal resulting in disfigurement.

The malnourished dog, now named Gabriel, was found earlier this month. Executive Director of the Humane Society, Josh Dalton said Gabriel had no muscle mass or body fat. X-Rays showed nothing in the dog's bowels.

The Dunn County Humane Society says Gabriel has since gained 20 pounds since arriving at the shelter on Nov. 1.

Police say the case has been referred to the Dunn County District Attorney’s office for prosecution.

