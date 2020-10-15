WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin restaurants are trying creative ways to make sure that people can stay safe and businesses can stay open during COVID-19. But with margins already so razor-thin, restaurants say that the 25% capacity restrictions proposed by Governor Tony Evers are not an option.

“25% capacity means that they cannot pay their bills. They cannot sustain their staff and they’ll have to do further layoffs,” CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association Kristine Hillmer said.

The WRA says that the Cares Act has helped restaurants for now, but 25% could make lasting damages.

“The restaurant industry is one of the largest private employer sectors of the state, and we’re being one of the hardest hit,” Hillmer explained. “They’ve run through their PPP dollars, they’ve gone through savings, they’ve done everything in their power to stay in business and they’re at their tether,” she added.

Kristine also said that restaurants are willing to change the way they operate for customer safety, and they think that they can do it over 25% capacity.

“There is a real virus, there is a real pandemic. But we also need to work together in order to sustain all these family-owned businesses that are the cornerstones to many communities,” Hillmer said.

But if the order is enforced, Kristine believes that many loved Wisconsin restaurants may not survive.

“We’re at an extinction-level event for restaurants and I truly do fear that a lot of those cultural icons that we count on that make Wisconsin special won’t be surviving when this is all done,” Hillmer stated.

The Tavern League of Wisconsin also released a statement after filing a lawsuit against the order. The League called the order “invalid and unenforceable.”

The order will be discussed on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.