AVENTURA, Fla. (WSAW) - Byrider, one of America’s largest buy-here-pay-here used car dealerships and franchise systems, presented the Franchise of the Year Award and President’s Award to Keith Kocourek, Jennifer Freiboth, and their team for their performance throughout 2022 at the company’s annual convention in Florida.

This is Byrider Wausau’s seventh Franchise of the Year Award, won over seven years of eligibility.

The Franchise of the Year Award recognizes the best overall performance by a franchise owner based on internal store rankings and a measure of how the business has contributed to the Byrider franchise community. The president’s award recognizes their performance in the top 10% of stores, coming in at number 11 among all 125 Byrider locations across the country.

Craig Peters, Chief Executive Officer at Byrider, says, “Keith, Jen, and their team run a superb operation that contributes to the overall success of Byrider. I am proud to have them as part of the team and commend them on this accomplishment.”

“Byrider Wausau continued to demonstrate the ability to set high standards of customer service and operations throughout 2022,” says Chris Hadley, Byrider VP of Franchising.