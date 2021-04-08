WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau committee is saying yes to installing “parklets”.

The Capital improvements and street maintenance committee unanimously approved it Thursday night.

Parklets are a platform in the parking lane of a street at the same level as the sidewalk that allows for more outdoor seating for full service restaurants.

“there are some cities like Madison that have them permanent where they never move. What you see in your packets though the parklet would be constructed by the private sector business owner it would be owned by them maintained by them and removed at the end of the season.” Committee chair Lisa Rassmussen said.

Business owners can apply for a parklet permit through the City Clerks office, and structures will be available to the public starting May 1st through October 31st.

The committee says they plan to review the success of the parklets to determine if it’s something they might make permanent in the future.

