WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rib Mountain wants to TACO-bout a grand opening that the worldwide fast-food chain Taco Bell is having for their new location in the Town of Rib Mountain on Nov. 30.

Border Foods Inc., the company that owns Taco Bell, says if you are looking for an employment opportunity where “every day is Taco Tuesday,” you can find information and even apply by clicking here or by visiting the Town of Rib Mountain’s Facebook page. Hiring events will be Nov. 21 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. and Nov. 28 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

There are currently two Taco Bell locations in the greater Wausau area, but this will be the first in the Town of Rib Mountain. The new location will be at 225521 Lilac Ave, just south of the NB Hwy 51 and Rib Mountain Drive exit.