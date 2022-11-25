WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Small Business Saturday brings fun for everyone on Nov. 26 with the Wausau River District’s biggest event yet. Head downtown for a full line-up of holiday happenings for the whole family, including photos with Santa, an Ale Trail, and in-store retail specials.

Santa Claus is coming to downtown Wausau! Bring your kids to City Square Center for a photo with Santa from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. “The redevelopment of the former Wausau Center Mall left a certain holiday void,” says Executive Director Blake Opal-Wahoske. “Our organization was able to bring Santa back in 2021, and we’re excited to do so again this year.”

The Holiday Ale Trail is an inaugural beer hop that should put a festive pep in your step. Featuring craft beers from around Wisconsin and beyond, the Holiday Ale Trail runs from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. and includes stops at nine local businesses. “Small Business Saturday, which falls over Thanksgiving weekend, is a great opportunity to make local shopping a group activity,” says Assistant Director Alyson Leahy.

Small Business Saturday began as a way to highlight the unique small businesses that keep communities thriving, and the Wausau River District wholeheartedly believes in this mission. “Encouraging folks to shop locally is a major part of our work,” says Opal-Wahoske. “Small Business Saturday is both a continuation of our year-round efforts and another important push during the holiday shopping season.”

Tickets are only $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Those interested in tickets or more information about any of the events are encouraged to visit here.