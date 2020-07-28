(WSAW) - As federal assistance like the pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC), that extra $600 per week in unemployment benefits, end, congressional leaders are looking at the next steps to help the American economy move forward during the pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman wrote a letter to Wisconsin congressional members stating their support to extend the FPUC.

“While FPUC benefits are helping individual recipients, they are also flowing to landlords, childcare providers, and grocery stores. Without an extension, many Wisconsinites will be unable to pay these costs, creating a domino effect of economic damage,” it read.

The HEROES Act has passed the House, which would extend FPUC benefits. While Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis. District 3) is in favor of the package, Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis. District 7) falls more in line with what the Trump Administration is looking at and is not in favor of the package as it stands.

“One of the concerns I hear from small business people throughout the district is, they’re saying, ‘we’re having a really hard time getting people to work and we have so many job openings and someone getting a thousand dollars a week, there really isn’t much incentive to go back to work,’” Rep. Tiffany said.

He said he is in favor of a payroll tax holiday, which the Trump Administration has pitched, but republicans are split about as a party.

“I have been working with a bipartisan group in Congress to link that supplemental payment to the regional unemployment rate,” Rep. Kind said. “So when the unemployment rate comes down in our region, there will be a reduction of those supplemental benefits, therefore encouraging people to take advantage of job openings when they are occurring.”

North-central Wisconsin job outlook

Before the pandemic, north-central Wis. was at about 3% for its unemployment rate, which Derek Heikkinen, the North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board Business Director explained is considered essentially full employment. During the early stages of the pandemic, he said the region floated between 14-16%, and it is currently hovering around 9%.

Some congressional members, like Rep. Tiffany, say there are enough jobs to go around should additional pandemic federal assistance like the FPUC not be extended, while others are not so certain.

Dennis Winters, Wis. Department of Workforce Development’s chief economist is one who said on a state-level, it is uncertain at this time.

“The overarching part of this is what the economy is going to demand and thereby determining who’s going to be hired back and how many,” he explained.

Heikkinen said that is accurate statewide, but for his region which Tiffany represents, he is confident there are enough jobs. That is partially due to the job market prior to the pandemic and the population of the region.

“Remember right before this happened too, we had that labor shortage where there wasn’t (sic) enough bodies,” he began, “Well whenever this picks up, that problem is still going to exist.”

While 25% of the workforce reaches retirement age, positions will continue to open up and Heikkinen said a lot of people due to pandemic uncertainty retired when the pandemic implications reached the state or shortly thereafter, leaving high-level positions open.

“The firms that are trying to hire are running into a lot of the same problems they had before and that was trying to find available skilled workers,” Winters said.

Heikkinen and Winters stated the fields most in demand are largely the same as before the pandemic: health care (specifically nursing), information technology, finance, insurance, and skilled manufacturing. At the same time, Heikkinen said in the interactions he has had, he has found “an inordinate amount of people looking for higher-level occupations that have indicated they came from a furlough and they are just uncertain what their timetable is to get back.”

As for how other industries are faring, Heikkinen said it depends on the industry and who you talk to. Construction, for example, has some companies doing really well as organizations take advantage of the absence of people in buildings, while other companies contracted with people who no longer can finance those projects or have delayed them.

The restaurant and tourism industries have felt some of the greatest impact of the pandemic. Alyssa Van Goethem started a new job at the Stevens Point Country Club in March and days later was out of a job without pay for seven weeks, including without unemployment benefits.

“It’s scary because, I mean, they could go tomorrow and say, ‘no we’re not open anymore,’ and then, then I don’t know where I would be,” she expressed.

She eventually was able to come back parttime and is currently back fulltime, but with consumer spending down, the industry is not stable.

“I’ve worked in kitchens since I was 16, so I just can’t go work in a factory,” she said. “I just can’t go pick up a temp job because cooking is all I know.”

“There’s going to be some kind of training that has to go on between those with fewer or different skills for those the employers are hiring up that are higher-skilled,” Winters said.

Heikkinen says at this point, he has not seen a lot of people looking to switch career fields, but as time goes on, that could change. He said federal economists expect the national unemployment rate to go under 9% by the end of the second quarter next year, and that is a worst-case scenario. He agrees with that perspective and said the end of the next quarter will be able to give economists a better idea of how industries are faring and what they can expect for the coming months.

While the job center buildings are closed, employees continue to work remotely. Heikkinen said they post 5-10 new jobs in the region every day from entry- to high-level positions and encourages those searching to reach out.

