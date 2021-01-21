WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Digicopy stores in Wausau and Stevens Point are giving out free Covid-19 “Be the Light” greeting cards. The company is hoping that people will send them to family, friends and frontline workers as a way to make someone’s day a little better in these tough times.

“I think it’s great for the community to get together... Just to give them a warm message that says...Umm... Thank you for being there... Get well... Or, we’re also here for you- to get through this.” Said Store Manager Gina Vandergeest.

The program was done in collaboration with Compassion in Action- a faith based non-profit organization in Marshfield.

Two designs of each of the three cards are available through March 31st.

