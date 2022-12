WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Briq’s Soft Serve, “Home of the 1 Pound Cone,” has been a staple in and around Wasau since 1985 and today is the last day to get your favorite desserts before they close for the season.

According to their website, five of their seven locations have already closed for the year, but the Weston and Wausau locations will still be open until 10 p.m. Friday or until they run out of ice cream.

All locations will reopen in the spring.