News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Wife of billionaire Harvard critic accused of plagiarism

Bill Ackman, CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital, visits the floor of the New York...
Bill Ackman, CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital, visits the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015. Ackman's wife, Neri Oxman, has been accused of plagiarism regarding her 2010 doctoral dissertation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(Richard Drew | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The wife of a billionaire Harvard critic allegedly plagiarized parts of a dissertation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

According to a report from Business Insider that could not be verified, former MIT faculty member Neri Oxman plagiarized multiple paragraphs in her 2010 doctoral dissertation.

Thursday, Oxman responded to the report on social media platform X.

In a statement, she acknowledged that there were four paragraphs in her 330-page dissertation in which she correctly cited her sources.

However, Oxman goes on to say she “did not place the subject language in quotation marks, and apologize for the errors.”

Oxman is married to billionaire investor Bill Ackman.

Ackman has become the most outspoken critic on a series of plagiarism accusations against Harvards’ former president Claudine Gay.

In response to the report, Ackman defended his wife, saying in part “what makes her human is that she makes mistakes and apologizes.”

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Rapids Police said 29-year-old Dane Bieniek was arrested on Saturday, January 6...
Chase ends with crash into home, suspect arrested
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Crandon, Wisconsin on...
USGS reports earthquake near Crandon
Snowfall potential Tuesday into Tuesday night.
First Alert Weather: Potential winter storm Tuesday, turning colder late week
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Snow possible Tuesday afternoon, especially from Wausau south & east.
First Alert Weather: Winter is coming with more risks of snow

Latest News

Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland...
Chunk of fuselage that blew out of Boeing jetliner found in teacher’s backyard, NTSB says
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) reacts after sacking Chicago Bears...
Packers’ defense comes up big to help push Green Bay into the playoffs
Crews set up a ballroom during the Golden Globe Awards Press Preview at the Beverly Hilton on...
‘Oppenheimer’ dominates Golden Globes; ‘Poor Things’ upsets ‘Barbie’ in comedy
Deputies found 34-year-old Shaterica Queshun Bell in her apartment with an apparent gunshot...
Mother of 4, including newborn, fatally shot by child’s father, deputies say
Packers react to clinching a postseason spot