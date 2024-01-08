News and First Alert Weather App
Watch: Latest on the Tuesday winter storm, snowfall & impacts

The first sizeable snowfall of the new year is expected on Tuesday into Tuesday night.
Update as of 9 PM Sunday January 7, 2024. First significant snowfall in a good portion of the area to start the year.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared from early Tuesday morning to late Tuesday night for much of Central Wisconsin from Marshfield to Wausau to Antigo south & east. Light snow arrives early Tuesday morning, with a decrease in snow to snow showers in the Northwoods toward midday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to impact the rest of the region to the south & east into Tuesday night. In addition, gusty winds up to 35 mph will cause blowing & drifting snow. That adds up to hazardous travel conditions on Tuesday into the late evening hours.

Keep in mind the storm track is not set in stone and any adjustments farther north would bring more in the way of snow to the entire area, while sliding farther south would decrease accumulations for the area.

Stay up to date on the latest watches, advisories, and warnings with the First Alert Weather App.

