Packers to face Cowboys in Wild Card round

The game will be on Sunday at 3:30 and can be seen on FOX-WZAW
(WYMT)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The playoff-bound Packers are headed south. The Green Bay Packers will face the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday at 3:30 p.m. in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

As the seven-seed, every game will be on the road for the Packers. Dallas is the highest-ranked team playing in the Wild Card, sitting as the two-seed. The Packers’ seven-seed is their lowest seeding since winning the Super Bowl back in the 2010-2011 season.

Green Bay’s last road playoff win was in Dallas in the 2016-2017 season. The game will be at 3:30 on FOX-WZAW.

