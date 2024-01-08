Packers’ defense comes up big to help push Green Bay into the playoffs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - In a must-win game for their playoff lives, the Packers’ defense came to play Sunday, holding Chicago to just nine points in the 17-9 win to help put Green Bay in the postseason.

“Relentless, we all relentless and physical,” said defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. “A lot of people counted us out early this year. We’re strong, we together, we connected.”

The Bears entered the game with a top-three rushing attack in the league. However, the Packers anchored down to allow just 75 rushing yards to Chicago in the game. It certainly helps to corral Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who the Packers sacked five times. Veteran leader Kenny Clark said the Packers did a great job containing in several capacities.

“Guys winning one-on-one’s and we had a lot of good games up front,” said Clark. “We did a good job against the run, forcing him to pass. We knew we can rush the passer well if we got them in passing situations.”

It was an inspired showing for a Packers’ defense whose coordinator, Joe Barry, has been under fire for a good chunk of the final stretch of the season.

“He’s taken a lot of criticism, and we all have,” said head coach Matt LaFleur, “but he’s a tough-minded guy that continues to show up and put in the work.”

The players knew they were capable of the performance, especially one to help pick up their defensive coordinator.

“We’ve been playing some good defense this year, and we had some lapses in some games,” said Clark. “We stuck to it, and Joe B been calling a great game.”

The Packers’ defense has a formidable offense in front of them in the Wild Card round as they’ll travel to face the Cowboys. The game begins Sunday at 3:30 and can be seen on FOX-WZAW.

Copyright 2024 WSAW. All rights reserved.