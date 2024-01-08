News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Ohio teacher undergoes major brain surgery after assault by student

The student “ingested an unknown drug” before becoming “distraught,” the police report says.
By FOX19 Digital Staff, Brenda Ordonez and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio teacher had to undergo a major brain surgery after police say she was assaulted by a “distraught” student.

Police say around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, school resource officers were notified that a teacher was assaulted by her teen student inside a Colerain High School classroom.

An initial investigation led officers to find out the student “ingested an unknown drug” before becoming “distraught,” according to a report from Colerain Township police.

The 16-year-old then assaulted the teacher and a classmate before running out of the classroom.

The teacher was punched “multiple times in the head,” according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The teacher was taken to an area hospital where she had her skull cap removed to prevent damage from swelling, and the Cleveland Clinic describes the procedure as a “major brain surgery.”

Family members told WXIX that the teacher has not woken up yet.

Responding officers later found the 16-year-old student in the school’s career center lobby, the police report states.

The student appeared to be hallucinating and had a self-inflicted head injury.

Police said the student was also taken to the hospital and released into police custody after being treated. The student was later transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

The student was charged with felonious assault and will face discipline from the school district, police added.

Lyndsey Creecy, public information officer for the Northwest Local Schools District, said on Thursday the school was investigating the incident.

“We are actively investigating,” a letter from the school to families said. “We ask that our parents join us in keeping both our staff member and our student in your prayers.”

In another email to families, the school emphasized what happened Thursday “was an isolated incident.”

Copyright 2024 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Rapids Police said 29-year-old Dane Bieniek was arrested on Saturday, January 6...
Chase ends with crash into home, suspect arrested
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Crandon, Wisconsin on...
USGS reports earthquake near Crandon
Snowfall potential Tuesday into Tuesday night.
First Alert Weather: Potential winter storm Tuesday, turning colder late week
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Snow possible Tuesday afternoon, especially from Wausau south & east.
First Alert Weather: Winter is coming with more risks of snow

Latest News

Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland...
Chunk of fuselage that blew out of Boeing jetliner found in teacher’s backyard, NTSB says
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) reacts after sacking Chicago Bears...
Packers’ defense comes up big to help push Green Bay into the playoffs
Crews set up a ballroom during the Golden Globe Awards Press Preview at the Beverly Hilton on...
‘Oppenheimer’ dominates Golden Globes; ‘Poor Things’ upsets ‘Barbie’ in comedy
Deputies found 34-year-old Shaterica Queshun Bell in her apartment with an apparent gunshot...
Mother of 4, including newborn, fatally shot by child’s father, deputies say
Packers react to clinching a postseason spot