‘It means everything’, Love and the Packers’ roller coaster season rolls into the playoffs

As the Packers' locker room filled with the scent of cigars Sunday night, the team could finally rest easy. After the up-and-down season, they experienced, they made their way into the postseason, doing so in Jordan Love's first year as the starting quarterback.

“It means everything,” said Love. “This is the opportunity that we work for all season long. I’m just proud of this team, how we fought, stuck together and put ourselves in position to make a playoff run.”

After nine games, the Packers’ chances looked dire at 3-6. However, the youth that had been such a conversation piece all season grew up in a blink. The receiving room is the perfect example of that as young wideouts like Jayden Reed, Bo Melton and Dontayvion Wicks have been leading the charge.

“No one blinked. No one was crying about losing,” said Love. “We found ways to get better.”

The Packers’ roster is the youngest in NFL history to make it into the postseason.

“Celebrating something like making the playoffs as a young team feels so good that you can prove them wrong,” said Bo Melton.

While there have been great performances from all over, a lot of credit has to go to Love, who finished the final eight games with just 18 touchdowns and just one interception.

“Every game I go out there, the game slowed down a little more,” said Love. “Seeing things a lot better, I just have a better feel of where I need to go with the ball.”

Plenty of people are proud of Love’s development. However, the largest point of pride may come from head coach Matt LaFleur.

“The guy just comes to work every day, has a great attitude,” said LaFleur. “He’s one of the guys. I’m just super happy for him. He’s earned it.”

Now, Love gets set for his first crack at the playoffs, a place where his two Hall of Fame predecessors both made plenty of memorable moments.

“It’s just making the most of it, taking it and running with it,” said Love. “That’s the same thing that everyone in the locker room is doing when they get those opportunities. It’s definitely everything I was waiting for and dreaming of, and it definitely is everything that it’s living up to be.”

The Packers face the Cowboys on Sunday at 3:30 in Dallas. The game can be seen on FOX-WZAW.

