News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

‘It means everything’, Love and the Packers’ roller coaster season rolls into the playoffs

The Packers went 6-2 in their final eight games to make the playoffs
Packers react to clinching a postseason spot
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - As the Packers’ locker room filled with the scent of cigars Sunday night, the team could finally rest easy. After the up-and-down season, they experienced, they made their way into the postseason, doing so in Jordan Love’s first year as the starting quarterback.

“It means everything,” said Love. “This is the opportunity that we work for all season long. I’m just proud of this team, how we fought, stuck together and put ourselves in position to make a playoff run.”

After nine games, the Packers’ chances looked dire at 3-6. However, the youth that had been such a conversation piece all season grew up in a blink. The receiving room is the perfect example of that as young wideouts like Jayden Reed, Bo Melton and Dontayvion Wicks have been leading the charge.

“No one blinked. No one was crying about losing,” said Love. “We found ways to get better.”

The Packers’ roster is the youngest in NFL history to make it into the postseason.

“Celebrating something like making the playoffs as a young team feels so good that you can prove them wrong,” said Bo Melton.

While there have been great performances from all over, a lot of credit has to go to Love, who finished the final eight games with just 18 touchdowns and just one interception.

“Every game I go out there, the game slowed down a little more,” said Love. “Seeing things a lot better, I just have a better feel of where I need to go with the ball.”

Plenty of people are proud of Love’s development. However, the largest point of pride may come from head coach Matt LaFleur.

“The guy just comes to work every day, has a great attitude,” said LaFleur. “He’s one of the guys. I’m just super happy for him. He’s earned it.”

Now, Love gets set for his first crack at the playoffs, a place where his two Hall of Fame predecessors both made plenty of memorable moments.

“It’s just making the most of it, taking it and running with it,” said Love. “That’s the same thing that everyone in the locker room is doing when they get those opportunities. It’s definitely everything I was waiting for and dreaming of, and it definitely is everything that it’s living up to be.”

The Packers face the Cowboys on Sunday at 3:30 in Dallas. The game can be seen on FOX-WZAW.

Copyright 2024 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Rapids Police said 29-year-old Dane Bieniek was arrested on Saturday, January 6...
Chase ends with crash into home, suspect arrested
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Crandon, Wisconsin on...
USGS reports earthquake near Crandon
Snowfall potential Tuesday into Tuesday night.
First Alert Weather: Potential winter storm Tuesday, turning colder late week
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Snow possible Tuesday afternoon, especially from Wausau south & east.
First Alert Weather: Winter is coming with more risks of snow

Latest News

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) reacts after sacking Chicago Bears...
Packers’ defense comes up big to help push Green Bay into the playoffs
Packers to face Cowboys in Wild Card round
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the second half of an NFL football...
Packers beat Bears, clinch playoff berth
Frederic boy's hockey celebrating a Levi Anderson (#21) goal vs. Pacelli.
Pacelli Co-Op hockey falls just short in comeback attempt to Frederic, losing 3-2