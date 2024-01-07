Woman donates $70,000 towards Never Forgotten Honor Flight

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘The Never Forgotten Honor Flight’ is to honor United States military veterans. The next flight is in May -- and one Wisconsin Rapids woman will honor her veteran husband with a generous donation.

Helen Haydock’s husband passed away in 2019 -- and in 2024 she wanted to continue his legacy by donating $70,000 towards the ‘Never Forgotten Honor Flight.’

“It’s not many times in life that you meet a person like Helen, she’s pretty special. She’s really trying to do, do right by all the vets like her husband,” said O’sos Brewery owner Marc Bruttera. Haydock teamed up with the brewery to honor her late husband and other veterans.

Haydock said the honor flight is something that veterans remember for the rest of their lives -- and working with veterans in her husband’s honor is something Haydock holds near and dear to her heart. This played a key role in her desire to donate.

“I can give to others that deserve it, and share it that might not have, they might not have gotten it otherwise, and that’s what’s good,” Haydock said.

The honor flight in May will be the 48th flight.

It will be called the O’sos Brewery and Haydock Memorial Flight -- after the partnership between Haydock and Bruttera.

“You just don’t see people with that much passion for the cause, you know, and that’s what’s special to be a part of it,” Bruttera said.

Despite the flights’ special status, it’s not uncommon for veterans to need to be convinced to go on one because they’re not sure what it will be like.

“But I can tell you, that every single veteran that’s gone on an honor flight, is glad he went. Every. Single. One,” said Jim Campbell, co-founder and vice president of marketing for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

“Just go and enjoy it, and appreciate what people, how pleased they are for all of you, and how much we thank you for what you did,” Haydock added.

The Never Forgotten Honor Flight serves 13 counties in northern Wisconsin.

The O’sos Brewery and Haydock Memorial Flight will take place on May 20.

