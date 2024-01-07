News and First Alert Weather App
Watch: Latest on the potential of snow in the days ahead

A chance for First Alert Weather Days because of accumulating snow & travel impacts in the new week
At least two winter storms could affect North Central Wisconsin from Tuesday to the start of next weekend. The latest on timing & risk of snowfall.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The First Alert Weather Team is continuing to closely monitor the risk of winter storms impacting North Central Wisconsin in the next week. A winter storm could track close enough to bring accumulating snow to at least part of the area Tuesday into Wednesday morning. After that, a clipper system may produce some snowfall Thursday into Thursday evening. A third storm system tracking through the Midwest will draw colder air into the state and perhaps could spark an additional round of snow for next weekend.

Keep in mind that a shift in the storm track for the Tuesday to Wednesday morning winter storm to the north would bring a better risk of higher snowfall amounts locally, while farther south a lower chance. The clipper system Thursday will be dependent on how much moisture it has to work with and the amount of snow that could accumulate.

Stay up to date with the First Alert Weather App on your smartphone & tablet for the latest forecasts, along with any winter weather-related watches, advisories, or warnings that could be issued in the next few days.

