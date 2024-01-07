Watch: Latest on the potential of snow in the days ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The First Alert Weather Team is continuing to closely monitor the risk of winter storms impacting North Central Wisconsin in the next week. A winter storm could track close enough to bring accumulating snow to at least part of the area Tuesday into Wednesday morning. After that, a clipper system may produce some snowfall Thursday into Thursday evening. A third storm system tracking through the Midwest will draw colder air into the state and perhaps could spark an additional round of snow for next weekend.

Keep in mind that a shift in the storm track for the Tuesday to Wednesday morning winter storm to the north would bring a better risk of higher snowfall amounts locally, while farther south a lower chance. The clipper system Thursday will be dependent on how much moisture it has to work with and the amount of snow that could accumulate.

