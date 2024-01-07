News and First Alert Weather App
USGS reports earthquake near Crandon

Reaction to 2.5 magnitude morning earthquake
By WSAW Staff, Samuel Dehring and Sloane Wick
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Crandon Sunday morning.

Information posted on the USGS website indicated the epicenter was 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) underground and 4 kilometers (2.4 miles) northeast of Mole Lake.

It happened at 7:05 a.m. central time.

“I was just really confused. I looked out the window and I didn’t see anything, and I thought maybe something was, coming around or something,” said Debby Klubnick of Mole Lake.

“I was just sitting in the chair doing my paperwork and all of a sudden, I heard a, like a really loud rumbling noise, and I thought it was just a snowplow. So I started looking around trying to find it,” Anastasia Ginter, a cashier a Krist Gas Station in Crandon, said.

A post on the Crandon Fire Department Facebook page said it was “deep underground between Mole Lake and Lake Metonga near the Crandon Airport”.

A separate post on the Forest County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said there had been “multiple calls regarding abnormally excessive shaking/vibration coming from the ground”.

“I was like, I didn’t even know we could get one in Wisconsin really. Didn’t seem like the place to get one,” Ginter said.

Some people didn’t even realize the brief ‘boom’ they heard in the morning was an earthquake.

“I never experienced it being an earthquake until I went to Church this morning and found out that we had an earthquake here,” Ginter said.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office told Newschannel 7 there are no reports of damage and no injuries.

The sheriff’s office said people felt it as far north as Hiles, west to Elcho, east to Lakewood, and south to Pickerel.


The US Geological Survey reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Crandon, Wisconsin on Sunday, January 7.(US Geological Survey)

As for calls to the sheriff’s office, a dispatch sergeant said dispatch took some calls, but not an excessive amount.

🔴PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT🔴 We received multiple calls regarding an abnormally excessive shaking/vibration coming from the...

Posted by Forest County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 7, 2024

If you felt the earthquake Sunday morning you can report it to the USGS online.

