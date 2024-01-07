Pacelli Co-Op hockey falls just short in comeback attempt to Frederic, losing 3-2

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After being down 2-0 through the first period, Pacelli Co-Op nearly came back over Frederic but fell just short, losing 3-2.

Both schools entered the game on opposite ends. Pacelli Co-Op lost their previous three games, while Frederic won their previous three games. The Cardinals will look to end their skid again against Waupaca on Tuesday, Jan. 9th at 7 pm.

