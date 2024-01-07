News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Pacelli Co-Op hockey falls just short in comeback attempt to Frederic, losing 3-2

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After being down 2-0 through the first period, Pacelli Co-Op nearly came back over Frederic but fell just short, losing 3-2.

Both schools entered the game on opposite ends. Pacelli Co-Op lost their previous three games, while Frederic won their previous three games. The Cardinals will look to end their skid again against Waupaca on Tuesday, Jan. 9th at 7 pm.

Copyright 2024 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow & snow showers on tap for Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Light snow is possible on Saturday, watching winter storms next week
Tyler Perkins, 35
Bond set at $1M for suspect charged with attempted homicide after shooting at Marathon County deputy
Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System
Merger plans between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health end
Wisconsin Rapids Police said 29-year-old Dane Bieniek was arrested on Saturday, January 6...
Chase ends with crash into home, suspect arrested
Fatal Crash
2 injured in head-on crash in Portage County

Latest News

Frederic vs. Pacelli Co-Op
Frederic vs. Pacelli Co-Op
Noah Marschke caps off a breakaway for SPASH in their 71-31 win over Merrill on Friday.
HIGHLIGHTS: SPASH boys stay unbeaten, Mosinee girls win big in full Friday of basketball
High school sports
High school sports
Ryan Eigenberger after being named the 2023 NewsChannel 7 Football Coach of the Year.
SPASH’s Ryan Eigenberger named NewsChannel 7′s 2023 Football Coach of the Year