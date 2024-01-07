Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office arrest four after traffic stop search finds a large amount of illegal drugs

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Four people have been arrested in Fond du Lac County after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a “large variety and quantity of illegal drugs.”

Just before midnight on Dec. 30, a Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding. After recognizing signs of potential drug activity, the deputy searched the vehicle and its four occupants.

In the vehicle, the deputy found around 700 ecstasy pills, 74 prescription pills with no actual prescription, 3 grams of mushrooms, 2 grams of marijuana, and 24 grams of fentanyl. All four were arrested and charged with various drug-related offenses.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Wausau who was on parole for a 5th OWI and possession of cocaine, was charged with his 6th OWI, possession w/intent to deliver designer drugs (ecstasy), possession w/intent to deliver Fentanyl, possession w/intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC 2nd+, possession of a non-narcotic controlled substance, and possession of hallucinogenics.

One passenger, a 32-year-old man from Wausau who was on probation for fleeing and alluding, was charged with possession w/intent to deliver designer drugs (ecstasy), possession of THC, possession of a non-narcotic controlled substance, and possession of hallucinogenics.

The other two passengers, a 22-year-old woman from Wausau and an 18-year-old woman from Chicago were both charged with possession of THC, possession of a non-narcotic controlled substance, and possession of hallucinogenics.

