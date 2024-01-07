First Alert Weather Day Tuesday into Tuesday night.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday into Tuesday night for locations south and east of Wausau. Light snow will move into much of the region late Monday night into Tuesday morning, picking up in intensity Tuesday afternoon to Tuesday night for locations south and east of Wausau. Gusty winds will reduce visibility. Treacherous travel conditions are anticipated in the southern and eastern parts of the region.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Monday night to late Tuesday night for Shawano, Waupaca, Portage, Waushara, Juneau & Adams Counties. The potential exists for snowfall of 5″ or more in the watch area.

The First Alert Weather Day runs from early Tuesday morning to late Tuesday night for locations south and east of Marshfield, Wausau, and Antigo where the most impacts will be felt locally from a winter storm impacting Wisconsin.

Low pressure will track from the Texas panhandle northeast into Illinois on Tuesday, shifting into lower Michigan Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Light snow will break out across most of the area late Monday night and persist into Tuesday morning. As the day goes along, the light snow will taper to snow showers or flurries north and west of Wausau.

Meantime, locations near Marshfield to Wausau and Antigo will sit on the northwest edge of light to moderate snow Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Farther southeast from Wisconsin Rapids to Stevens Point, Wautoma, and Adams, moderate to heavy snow will fall through Tuesday afternoon into the mid to late evening. Hazardous travel conditions are likely in the southern and eastern parts of the region Tuesday into Tuesday night, with reduced visibility due to snow and gusty winds. Total accumulations by Tuesday night will range from less than 1″ NW of Rhinelander, to 1-2″ in Rhinelander, Merrill, and Medford. Around 3″ of snowfall is anticipated in Marshfield, Wausau, and Antigo, while 3-5″ of snow is expected farther south and east in Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point, and Finley. 5-7″ with locally higher amounts in Shawano, Wautoma, Necedah, and Adams. The highest snowfall totals will be in southern and eastern Wisconsin, along with the worst travel conditions.

Wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph are expected Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. This will cause blowing and drifting snow, especially in locations to the south and east of Wausau.

As the week goes along, a clipper system impacts the area Wednesday night into early Thursday, with the possibility of some minor accumulations.

Another winter storm could track through the Midwest Friday into the start of next weekend. There isn’t agreement between the long-range models on the track of this weather maker, but something that will be watched in the days ahead.

What is more certain is the arrival of the coldest air of the season next weekend. Highs Friday, Saturday, and next Sunday could be only in the teens with lows in the single digits.

