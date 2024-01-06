Chase ends with crash into home, suspect arrested

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids Police said a 29-year-old man is in the Wood County Jail after a chase Saturday morning.

Wisconsin Rapids Police said it started just before 8:00 a.m. with a report of a driver displaying a gun to another driver. Police said they were able to find the suspect vehicle and tried to pull the driver over.

The suspect vehicle took off and a chase started. During the chase, police said the vehicle was disabled and ended with it crashing into a home. The driver of the vehicle took off and ran. After another short chase, police said officers were able to catch Dane Bieniek. Officers also said they found a gun.

Police said Bieniek is out on parole for a felony charge of Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer.

Bieniek is now facing additional seven charges including First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety-Repeater, Posession of a Firearm by a convicted felon, Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Wood County Dispatch also assisted in the incident.

