HIGHLIGHTS: UWSP women’s unbeaten record spoiled by UW-Stout’s big night on offense

Women's basketball highlights
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball team is undefeated no longer. The Pointers lost their first game of the season to UW-Stout Wednesday in Stevens Point 82-53.

The Blue Devils controlled for much of the opening tip, outscoring UWSP 17-5 in the first quarter. Stout got even more from their offense in the second quarter, leading 45-22 at the halftime break. Despite better quarters second half, the Pointers never could make up the gulf, losing their first game of the season.

Alexa Thomson led UWSP in scoring, putting up 11. She was the only Pointer in double figures. The Blue Devils had three players in double figures, including Reagan Sorensen, who had a game-high 25 points.

The Pointers move to 11-1 after losing their conference opener. They’re back at home Saturday to face UW-La Crosse, a 3:00 p.m. start time.

