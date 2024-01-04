News and First Alert Weather App
New vending machines in Taylor County could save your life

The machines have Narcan that helps reduce opioid overdoses, fentanyl test strips, and even gun locks
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - If you have an emergency in Taylor County there are two places you can go that will have what you need in seconds.

Taylor County has had two public health vending machines for a month now. One at the Taylor County Courthouse and the other at the Taylor County Human Services Department.

Taylor County Health Department Public Coordinator Melissa Moore says over the years they’ve seen an increase in overdoses and people who have died by suicide. For Moore, two words stand out.

“In our machines, we have Narcan that helps reduce opioid overdoses, fentanyl test strips which can be used to prevent intentional or unintentional ingestion, we also have gun locks,” said Moore.

The number of people who died by suicide in Taylor County in 2023 is something Moore hopes is mitigated in 2024.

“What we know is seven individuals, as well as their families, friends, and loved ones, have been impacted by suicide. So we want to make sure we decrease access to lethal means like guns — like medications,” said Moore.

The public health vending machines also have first aid kits and CPR masks so you can help someone in crisis.

“To be able to reduce the rise of infection, having a CPR mask is actually included with our first aid kit to be able to resuscitate someone when they may be in a medical emergency,” said Moore.

So far, 25 first-aid kits have been used. The department is keeping track of what is filled, but they’re also looking at how they can add more items.

“We’ve been checking them pretty much once a week, once every other week, and that’s where we really pulled that data and added it up between the two locations. We were really impressed and really happy. We’re going to continue to evaluate it as we go,” said Moore.

The rest of the items include medication disposal bags and CPR kits. Moore said they are looking at adding more locations. The public health vending machines are available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

