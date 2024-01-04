How the warm winter is changing the face of ice tourism in Wisconsin

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - From ice fishing to snowmobiling to skating, ice has long been a crucial element of winter activities in Wisconsin. However, the state is experiencing an uncharacteristically warm winter this year, raising concerns about the impact on the region’s iconic ice and snow-related tourism.

Visitors from across the state and beyond traditionally flock to the Northwoods to partake in the winter wonders it has to offer. Yet, the warm weather has cast a shadow on the usual hustle and bustle.

Employees at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop, a popular destination for winter sports enthusiasts, report a noticeable decline in business. David Peterson, an employee at Kurt’s, expressed the impact of the warmer temperatures on their operations.

“We should be busier,” Peterson said. “(We’re getting a) million phone calls from people down south asking about ice conditions, and, (then they say) well, we’ll wait a couple more weeks. That hurts.”

Customers are increasingly concerned about the safety of the ice, sometimes prompting responsible practices like rescheduling or canceling tours.

“You can’t take somebody out there when it’s not safe. You’ve got to be responsible about it. We’re just so far behind with the warm weather,” Peterson said.

The southern parts of the state are experiencing even milder temperatures. This has led to an unexpected benefit for the Northwoods, as some avid fishermen are making the trip north to find suitable ice for their activities.

“It’s actually drawn some people that would be fishing back in Wausau, Stevens Point to actually make the trip up here. Just because they have no choice if they want to ice fish,” noted Peterson.

While winter tourism may be slower in some forms, there is optimism that the Northwoods will adapt and thrive despite the absence of traditional ice and snow activities.

“If we can build some good ice and not get a blanket of snow and then get some snow, I think we could still have a really tremendous season,” Peterson said.

