An update on the progress of The Greenheck Turner Community Center

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Driving by the new Greenheck Turner Community Center, you’ll see the roof is on, a crane is on-site, and crews are busy at work.

“We’re working with Boldts to pull up this project,” Greenheck Turner Community Center Director of Community Services and Special Projects Aaron Mull said. “They’ve been a great partner for us in order to pull off the project.”

Inside the main entrance still looks like a construction site but soon. this will be the reception area.

“What makes the term facility unique is that it can be divided into four fields,” Mull added. “Most facilities are one large space, so we give a lot of people in the building to use it.”

The $35 million, privately funded building will have many new additions that most don’t have in the state. It will include an indoor walking track, two-sport simulators, batting cages, and four indoor turf fields each with bleacher seating.

Mull said one thing they have always wanted to do is grow more programs and get more people in the building.

“The more people would get in the building, the more we can make that community impact. so for me, it’s and for my staff, it’s huge. and we’re super excited,” said Mull.

One thing the community said loud and clear was a need for more indoor space in the winter.

“So it’ll give us the availability to add more programming ourselves, and then also give all of our youth organizations and adult organizations the ability to have more things going on in the winter,” said Mull.

Right now, crews are working to install windows to seal up the facility.

If things stay on track, the facility is scheduled to open in the fall of this year. However, with the weather helping them get things done faster, it could be done as early as August.

Copyright 2024 WSAW. All rights reserved.