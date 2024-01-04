News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

An update on the progress of The Greenheck Turner Community Center

The facility is expected to open for the community in the fall
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Driving by the new Greenheck Turner Community Center, you’ll see the roof is on, a crane is on-site, and crews are busy at work.

“We’re working with Boldts to pull up this project,” Greenheck Turner Community Center Director of Community Services and Special Projects Aaron Mull said. “They’ve been a great partner for us in order to pull off the project.”

Inside the main entrance still looks like a construction site but soon. this will be the reception area.

“What makes the term facility unique is that it can be divided into four fields,” Mull added. “Most facilities are one large space, so we give a lot of people in the building to use it.”

The $35 million, privately funded building will have many new additions that most don’t have in the state. It will include an indoor walking track, two-sport simulators, batting cages, and four indoor turf fields each with bleacher seating.

Mull said one thing they have always wanted to do is grow more programs and get more people in the building.

“The more people would get in the building, the more we can make that community impact. so for me, it’s and for my staff, it’s huge. and we’re super excited,” said Mull.

One thing the community said loud and clear was a need for more indoor space in the winter.

“So it’ll give us the availability to add more programming ourselves, and then also give all of our youth organizations and adult organizations the ability to have more things going on in the winter,” said Mull.

Right now, crews are working to install windows to seal up the facility.

If things stay on track, the facility is scheduled to open in the fall of this year. However, with the weather helping them get things done faster, it could be done as early as August.

Copyright 2024 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

January 8th-9th
WATCH First Alert Weather: Two storm systems could bring light to moderate snow
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
Thursday Planner
First Alert Weather: Weekend snow chances, plowable snow possible next week
A total of 81 charges have been filed against a Shawano County man who authorities said had a...
Shawano County man arrested on 81 criminal charges, accused of making his own guns

Latest News

Taylor County public health vending machines.
New vending machines in Taylor County could save your life
The facility is expected to open for the community in the fall
Mild winter weather helping crews building Greenheck Turner Community Center stay on schedule
Kohl died Dec. 27 at age 88 after a brief illness
Public memorial service for Sen. Herb Kohl Jan. 12 at Fiserv Forum
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love celebrates his touchdown run with Jon Runyan during the first...
Packers QB Jordan Love named NFC Offensive Player of the Week