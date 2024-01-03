Woodson YMCA collects 230 items for Winter Recess Project, still collecting hats, mittens, gloves, and scarfs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -When students don’t have warm winter clothing to wear for recess, staff is forced to keep them inside for their own safety. But the community has stepped up in a big way to get kids back outside to play during the school day.

We first told you about it last month on Sunrise 7. It’s called The Winter Recess Project. They collected 233 items during the drive. That includes boots, jackets, gloves, and snow pants. If kids didn’t come to school with those items, they had to spend recess inside. The drive benefited all of the elementary schools and the two middle schools in the Wausau School District. People came to the Y, grabbed a tag from the tree, and purchased specific items that would be given to the students who needed them. They said Land Art, a landscaping business purchased 14 items. The items were split between the different schools. Director of Marketing and Communications for The Woodson YMCA Jessica Galbreth told me as soon as the items were brought in, she made sure they got to the student.

“It was just extraordinary every time we’d arrive, I’d have many loads to bring into the office, every time I delivered, they were just so excited, and then she would get it out to the schools immediately. So, the effort was to try to get everything to the kids as soon as possible,” said Galbreth.

Jessica said they put 100 tags up originally and they were gone within a week. Then, after we told you about this story last month on Sunrise 7, they put up another 150 tags, and they were also gone within a week.

If you like to knit or crochet, the YMCA in Wausau acts as a collection spot to distribute handmade mittens, hats, and scarves to those in need. Staff at the Y say their focus has always been on helping people who need help. The Woodson Y downtown branch has been participating in a mitten and hat drive for more than 6 years. They’re collecting hats, scarves, and mittens. The items will be given to people at the Hager House, The Women’s Community Center, and The Salvation Army. Staff say they feel honored to connect donors with recipients.

“Well, it’s really fun to have something that engages the community, this is just one of the many ways that we have those tentacles to reach our community and help out,” said Juliann Sklow, Membership and Assistant Operations Director, At Woodson YMCA Wausau Branch.

Sklow says they will take the donations off their Christmas tree soon, and donate what they have but will continue to accept donations throughout the winter. She said the addition of The Landing and the crafters that go there has been a help to the project.

