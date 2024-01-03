News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

WATCH First Alert Weather: Snow that looks like “dippin’ dots”. What is it?

It may look like “dippin dots” or soft small hail is falling from the sky, but it is actually a type of snow known as graupel.
What is snow that looks like dippin' dots? This type of snow has a name and is called graupel! Graupel looks very similar to hail, but is much softer.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - They look like “dippin’ dots”, or even small pieces of Styrofoam that is falling from the sky, but this is actually a type of winter precipitation that is called graupel.

Graupel that fell in Wausau before 10 AM Wednesday, January 3, 2023
Graupel that fell in Wausau before 10 AM Wednesday, January 3, 2023(WSAW)

Also known as snow pellets, they form when supercooled water makes contact with snowflakes. In simple terms, it is a snowflake that is covered in ice. Graupel doesn’t happen often but can occasionally occur during the winter season if conditions are right.

How exactly does this happen?

Graupel starts off as snow falling from clouds, but as it falls, they make contact with a layer of supercooled water droplets in the atmosphere. Supercooled water is water that remains in liquid form despite being in an environment where temperatures are below freezing.

The supercooled water droplets then freeze on contact with a snowflake, which causes a thin coating of rime ice to form, which creates what looks like tiny snowballs or “dippin’ dots”. They may cause some slippery stretches on roads but are otherwise harmless.

Copyright 2024 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

January 8th-9th
WATCH First Alert Weather: Two storm systems could bring light to moderate snow
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
3 killed in Monona chase that ended in crash, DCI investigating

Latest News

What is snow that looks like dippin' dots? This type of snow has a name and is called graupel!...
First Alert Weather: Graupel Explainer
Rounds for snow coming up ahead in the forecast
First Alert Weather: Lake effect snow Wednesday, weekend snow chances, plowable snow possible next week
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.
Sunrise 7 Weather Wednesday, January 3, 2023
High temperatures near 30 for much of the week
First Alert Weather: Showers showers on Wednesday, steady temperatures