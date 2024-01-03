WATCH First Alert Weather: Snow that looks like “dippin’ dots”. What is it?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - They look like “dippin’ dots”, or even small pieces of Styrofoam that is falling from the sky, but this is actually a type of winter precipitation that is called graupel.

Graupel that fell in Wausau before 10 AM Wednesday, January 3, 2023 (WSAW)

Also known as snow pellets, they form when supercooled water makes contact with snowflakes. In simple terms, it is a snowflake that is covered in ice. Graupel doesn’t happen often but can occasionally occur during the winter season if conditions are right.

How exactly does this happen?

Graupel starts off as snow falling from clouds, but as it falls, they make contact with a layer of supercooled water droplets in the atmosphere. Supercooled water is water that remains in liquid form despite being in an environment where temperatures are below freezing.

The supercooled water droplets then freeze on contact with a snowflake, which causes a thin coating of rime ice to form, which creates what looks like tiny snowballs or “dippin’ dots”. They may cause some slippery stretches on roads but are otherwise harmless.

