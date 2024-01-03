News and First Alert Weather App
Public memorial service announced for Herb Kohl

ARCHIVO - Herb Kohl, dueño de los Bucks de Milwaukee, recibe el aplauso de los aficionados durante un partido ante los Hawks de Atlanta, el 16 de abril de 2014 (AP Foto/Morry Gash, ARCHIVO)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The public memorial service for former U.S. Senator and Bucks owner Herb Kohl will be held next week, WISN reported.

The service will be at Fiserv Forum at noon on Jan. 12. Access will be through the main entrance on Herb Kohl Way.

Kohl was a popular figure in Wisconsin, purchasing the Bucks to keep them from leaving town, and spending generously from his fortune on civic and educational causes throughout the state. He also used his money to fund his Senate races, allowing to him to portray himself as “nobody’s senator but yours.”

Kohl died on Dec. 27 at age 88. His death was announced by Herb Kohl Philanthropies, which did not give a cause but said he died after a brief illness.

Memorial donations can be made at:

  • LaFollette School of Public Affairs
  • Milwaukee Jewish Federation
  • Wisconsin Teachers’ Classroom Projects

January 8th-9th
