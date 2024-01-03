News and First Alert Weather App
Packers QB Jordan Love named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Previous Coverage: Packers players react to their big win over the Vikings, keeping their playoff hopes alive
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the Green Bay Packers website, for the first time in his career, Packers QB Jordan Love has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Love was 24-of-33 for 256 yards with three touchdowns and a 125.3 passer rating in Green Bay’s 33-10 win at Minnesota in Week 17. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Love completed passes to eight different players in the game, with WR Bo Melton, WR Jayden Reed, and TE Tucker Kraft each recording six receptions. Reed caught two of the TDs and Melton the other, his first in the NFL.

It was Love’s eighth game this season with multiple TD passes and no interceptions, which is tied for most in the league with San Francisco’s Brock Purdy. Love also has eight such games in his first 17 NFL starts, tied for second with Dan Marino and one behind Purdy’s nine to begin a career.

Love now has 30 passing TDs and four rushing TDs on the year, becoming just the second QB in franchise history to hit those marks in a single season. Aaron Rodgers did it twice, in 2009 (30/5) and ‘16 (40/4).

