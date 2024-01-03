The next steps for the Wausau School District as they search for a new superintendent

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new year will bring a new superintendent for the Wausau School District.

We learned the district is looking at two options for replacing Dr. Keith Hilts when he officially retires on June 30. They can hire through an agency or do it on their own.

In the meantime, the Wausau School Board has to figure out what they want and who they want. With Dr. Hilts set to step down at the end of June, the Wausau School Board has begun its search for a new superintendent.

President of the School Board Jim Bouche said whoever gets this job is going to have to do their homework.

“We need to have somebody and what we are going to be looking for is somebody that is not going to be learning on the job because we have challenges that we have to deal with as soon as possible,” said Bouche.

Board member Pat Mckee says the experience isn’t his top priority.

“I focus more on people that demonstrate good solid leadership characteristics and I believe that leadership can be developed in multiple ways,” said McKee.

However, both board members agree Hilt’s job isn’t over and they want to see what he can bring to the table before his retirement. That includes what to do with the elementary schools as part of the restructuring plan.

“I think we are much further along on the elementary discussions than what a lot of people realize I think this year we can get to the place where decisions are made,” said McKee.

“We expect some very good work from this point on and the major part of the work is going to be him helping us through the process,” said Bouche.

When it does come to finding a new superintendent and the future of the district, the Wausau School Board is looking for feedback from the community as well.

“We want to get information from the parents, want to get information from the students, we want to get information from staff members,” said Bouche.

Bouche added that they would ideally like to find a new superintendent by July 1 as it would otherwise mean the Wausau School District would be without a superintendent.

We have reached out to Dr. Hilts and the district numerous times for an interview. When the news first broke about his retirement they stated, “We respectfully decline.” Our other requests have been unanswered. The Wausau School Board will meet next Monday on Jan. 8.

