LISTEN: Packers talk preparation for win-and-in game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - As the Packers prepare for their game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, it will feel awfully similar to last year’s Week 18 contest. Last year, Green Bay could clinch a playoff spot with a win at home over the Lions but fell short. They find themselves with the exact same stakes this week; beat the Bears and they make the playoffs.

“It means a lot after the year we’ve had, a lot of ups and downs,” said Packers quarterback Jordan Love. “Obviously, to put ourselves in this situation. It’s awesome and it’s obviously a huge game this weekend.”

The Packers have gone from a 3-6 team with minimal playoff chances, to the hottest team in football, back down to earth with back-to-back disappointing losses, to somehow back in control of their playoff fate. It’s especially eerie knowing it comes down to a rivalry game for their season once again, but the focus is not on avenging last year’s loss. It’s about continuing the story around this year’s team.

“We’ve been in this mode the last couple of weeks,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “This is about this year’s group.”

“I don’t even think we need to use that,” said Love. “I think this team is motivated enough just the situation we have to get in the playoffs. how bad we want that”

The Packers beat the Bears to open the season, rather convincingly at 38-20. However, the Bears are a different team as well, having won four of their last five games. Chicago was officially eliminated from playoff contention last week, but the Packers know their rivals will still come into Lambeau motivated.

“Their players are going to show up and play hard,” said Packers center Josh Myers. “I think they’re going to watch film all week and I think they’re going to try and win the game just like we would.”

It’s a big testament to the growth of this team to be in this position at all. Knowing their season is at stake on Sunday may seem daunting, but after a season filled with close games, it’s only right the final game of the regular season comes down to a game with everything on the line.

“I think anytime you’ve been in that position before, had those big games, gives you confidence going into another one,” said Love. “This is obviously the biggest game of the season right now for us so I’m excited for it.”

The Packers and Bears kick off Sunday at 3:25 p.m. from Lambeau Field. The game can be seen on CBS/WSAW.

