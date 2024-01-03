‘Jurassic Quest’ coming to Milwaukee Jan. 5-7
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - An exhibit featuring realistic-looking animatronic dinosaurs is coming to Milwaukee.
Jurassic Quest is Jan. 5-7 at State Fair Park. Kids will have the chance to ride a robotic dinosaur and pet a realistic-looking baby T-Rex.
Tickets start at $22. Click here to buy tickets online.
If you can’t make it to Milwaukee, the exhibit will be in Green Bay in April.
Copyright 2024 WSAW. All rights reserved.