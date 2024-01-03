News and First Alert Weather App
‘Jurassic Quest’ coming to Milwaukee Jan. 5-7

Whether you are a dinosaur enthusiast or someone who wants to experience prehistoric life, Jurassic Quest has fun activities for all.
Whether you are a dinosaur enthusiast or someone who wants to experience prehistoric life, Jurassic Quest has fun activities for all.(Nolan Cook)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - An exhibit featuring realistic-looking animatronic dinosaurs is coming to Milwaukee.

Jurassic Quest is Jan. 5-7 at State Fair Park. Kids will have the chance to ride a robotic dinosaur and pet a realistic-looking baby T-Rex.

Tickets start at $22. Click here to buy tickets online.

If you can’t make it to Milwaukee, the exhibit will be in Green Bay in April.

