‘Jurassic Quest’ coming to Milwaukee Jan. 5-7

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - An exhibit featuring realistic-looking animatronic dinosaurs is coming to Milwaukee.

Jurassic Quest is Jan. 5-7 at State Fair Park. Kids will have the chance to ride a robotic dinosaur and pet a realistic-looking baby T-Rex.

Tickets start at $22. Click here to buy tickets online.

If you can’t make it to Milwaukee, the exhibit will be in Green Bay in April.

