Grand Theater is now offering digital tickets

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Currently, the Grand Theater in Wausau will offer digital tickets.

At many events you go to now, venues accept digital tickets only. The Grand Theater held out longer than just about everyone else, but they’re hopping into the digital world too.

No more losing or misplacing your tickets, they’ll now be available at your fingertips. The Grand Theater is making it easier for you to get your tickets to an upcoming show.

“So when you go online, if you want printed tickets, traditionally, the way that we’ve done them for the past many, many years, you just have to change the delivery method when you go online to have your tickets printed and delivered to you,” said The Grand Theater’s Director of Marketing Tammy Stezenski.

The process goes like this:

First register for an account at wallet.grandtheater.org

Select the shows you want to attend on the My Events page.

Your purchased tickets will be added to your account.

Then show the ticket QR code to the ticket scanner at the theater.

Stezenski said there are a lot of great advantages to buying tickets digitally.

“What’s great about the digital tickets is that you can easily send or share your tickets. So you buy four tickets for your family or friends — instead of having to hold on to the paper tickets, you can send them to them digitally,” she said.

Before leaving for the theater, know that a printout or a screenshot will not work. You must make sure that you have your mobile phone and that you’re logged into your Grand Theater Wallet to have your ticket ready to get scanned before the show.

For those of you who still prefer the physical tickets, don’t worry, you’re still going to get that option.

“We think people are going to really love them, and if you’re not comfortable with them, that’s great. That’s fine, too. You can get the printed tickets,” Stezenski said.

Digital tickets will be available for all shows purchased online at tickets.grandtheater.org or through The Grand Theater’s Ticket Office.

Beginning Jan. 2, digital tickets will be the default delivery method when ordering online. Customers will need to change the delivery method during checkout if they want the physical ticket option.

