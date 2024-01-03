News and First Alert Weather App
Former Packers center Ken Bowman, who played on three straight championship teams, dies at 81

(Weau)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:58 AM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ken Bowman, who played center for the Green Bay Packers from 1964-73 and was part of three consecutive championship teams, has died. He was 81.

The Packers announced Tuesday that Bowman died last Wednesday in Oro Valley, Arizona. The team did not disclose a cause of death, but the Packers’ statement cited Bowman’s wife, Roseann, saying he died of natural causes.

Bowman was part of the Packers’ NFL title-winning team in 1965, the year before the first Super Bowl, and the Super Bowl-winning teams of the next two seasons.

He is perhaps best known for snapping the ball to Bart Starr and delivering a block on the Hall of Fame quarterback’s game-winning 1-yard touchdown sneak in the “Ice Bowl,” the Packers’ 21-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in a 1967 NFL championship game that had a kickoff temperature of minus-13 degrees Fahrenheit.

