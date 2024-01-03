First Alert Weather: Lake effect snow Wednesday, weekend snow chances, plowable snow possible next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Several chances for snow over the next several days. Light and minimal snow expected through the weekend, but chances for some plowable snow as we head into early next week. You’ll want to keep an eye on the forecast.

Rounds for snow coming up ahead in the forecast (WSAW)

A cold front drops south through Wisconsin Wednesday, allowing for northwest winds to bring lake-effect snow over portions of the Northwoods. Snow accumulations up to an inch is expected over the Northwoods Wednesday. But areas in Vilas County may see snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Either flurries or light snow to fall further south during the morning and afternoon hours. During the morning commute hours, it is possible for some freezing drizzle to mix in for parts of Central Wisconsin. This could cause some roads to become icy in spots.

Lake effect snow showers up north Wednesday morning. Snow accumulations expected. (WSAW)

Scattered snow possible in parts of Central Wisconsin by the afternoon. Otherwise, flurries expected which could mix with freezing drizzle. (WSAW)

Otherwise, plan for clouds Wednesday with highs near 30. Clouds begin to clear overnight which will allow for either partly cloudy or mostly sunny skies to make a return to the region Thursday. However, low temperatures Thursday morning will be chilly near 10 degrees. Highs cooler around the mid-20s. Clouds quickly return Friday with highs above average around the low 30s.

Highs upper 20s to low 30s Wednesday (WSAW)

Highs above average in the low 30s for the weekend. (WSAW)

The first weekend of 2024 will feature some scattered snow chances. Scattered snow will be possible over the Northwoods Saturday morning. Sunday also has scattered snow chances but for North Central Wisconsin. Accumulations will be minimal, up to an inch. However, roads may be slippery. Weekend highs near 30.

Snow possible early Saturday over the Northwoods (WSAW)

Scattered snow possible on Sunday (WSAW)

Make sure to monitor the forecast has we head into early next week as moderate to heavy snow could occur. The potential for a winter storm system is growing for Tuesday into Wednesday (January 9-10, 2024). Main impacts look to be plowable and blowing snow. Exact track and snow amounts are unclear at this time. The chance for this system is still a week away, which means changes in the forecast is expect to occur.

Snow accumulations over the weekend will be minor. Plowable snow chances heading into early next week as moderate to heavy snow is possible. (WSAW)

A winter system is possible over the Badger State next week. (WSAW)

Copyright 2024 WSAW. All rights reserved.