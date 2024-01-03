Edgar boys basketball takes over Owen-Withee 59-41 in Marawood vs. Cloverbelt battle

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar and Owen-Withee entered their Tuesday night matchup with three conference wins apiece. However, the Wildcats would be the one’s to extend their record to four wins after defeating Owen-Withee 66-51.

Edgar will look to carry their momentum vs. Athens on Thursday at 7:15 pm, while Owen-Withee will look to bounce back in Friday night’s clash vs. Neillsville at 7:15 pm.

