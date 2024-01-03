News and First Alert Weather App
Edgar boys basketball takes over Owen-Withee 59-41 in Marawood vs. Cloverbelt battle

Edgar Senior Tucker Streit (#23) hitting a three-pointer at the top of the arc vs. Owen-Withee.
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar and Owen-Withee entered their Tuesday night matchup with three conference wins apiece. However, the Wildcats would be the one’s to extend their record to four wins after defeating Owen-Withee 66-51.

Edgar will look to carry their momentum vs. Athens on Thursday at 7:15 pm, while Owen-Withee will look to bounce back in Friday night’s clash vs. Neillsville at 7:15 pm.

