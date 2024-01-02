WATCH First Alert Weather: Two storm systems could bring light to moderate snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Less than three inches of snow fell in Wausau during the month of December. Wausau had the 8th least snowiest December on record. It looks and feels more like March outside than early January. Since December 1st, the largest snowfall in Wausau is 1.5″ on December 3rd.

Snow Depth (wsaw)

The weather pattern starts to change this upcoming weekend. As a fast-moving storm system tracks into the region. The storm system isn’t a large one, but could bring a few travel delays on Saturday into Sunday.

Saturday Storm System (wsaw)

The weather pattern remains active as an additional storm system could arrive early next week. The upper level energy which could produce this storm is still in the Pacific Ocean, 1000s of miles away. The mid to long range forecast models bring a strong storm system in the region. Remember, when it comes to mid to long-range forecasting, the weather models can change quickly.

Winter Storm Forecast (wsaw)

The track of the surface low is so important to determine who has the best chance for heavy snow. Since the storm system is 6-8 days out, we are in the “It’s Possible” timeline. The weather models could bring the chance of heavy snow to the Wausau area, and the next weather model runs the heavy snow in Chicago or even Detroit.

January 8th-9th (wsaw)

