Village of Weston to begin collecting old Christmas trees soon

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Beginning in mid-January, Waste Management will be collecting properly set-out Christmas trees in the Village of Weston.

To have your tree picked up, it needs to be cut in half, and no longer than four feet in length. All decorations need to be removed, and the tree parts need to be set out in a way that prevents them from being frozen into the snowbanks or covered with ice and snow.

Waste Management has scheduled four collection dates which will be “route” based:

If your garbage is typically collected on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, Waste Management will collect trees set out on Jan. 17 and Jan. 31.

If your garbage is typically collected on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Waste Management will collect trees set out on Jan. 18 and Feb. 1.

A map illustrating when the collections will occur can be found below:

Weston tree collection (Village of Weston)

Additionally, the Village website shared that only properties covered under contracted service with Waste Management (who pay into the Refuse & Recycling Special Charge on their property tax bill) are eligible for this service.

