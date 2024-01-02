News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Village of Weston to begin collecting old Christmas trees soon

Previous Coverage: DNR encourages residents to plan ahead for Christmas tree disposal
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Beginning in mid-January, Waste Management will be collecting properly set-out Christmas trees in the Village of Weston.

To have your tree picked up, it needs to be cut in half, and no longer than four feet in length. All decorations need to be removed, and the tree parts need to be set out in a way that prevents them from being frozen into the snowbanks or covered with ice and snow.

Waste Management has scheduled four collection dates which will be “route” based:

  • If your garbage is typically collected on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, Waste Management will collect trees set out on Jan. 17 and Jan. 31.
  • If your garbage is typically collected on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Waste Management will collect trees set out on Jan. 18 and Feb. 1.

A map illustrating when the collections will occur can be found below:  

Weston tree collection
Weston tree collection(Village of Weston)

Additionally, the Village website shared that only properties covered under contracted service with Waste Management (who pay into the Refuse & Recycling Special Charge on their property tax bill) are eligible for this service.

Copyright 2024 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Credit: Wausau Police
Wausau Police asking for help identifying suspect in R-Store robbery
Xavi (left) and Ryker (right) are the first babies of 2024.
Area hospitals welcome first newborns of 2024
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
Temps remaining above normal throughout the next several days
First Alert Weather: Above average temperatures continue into the new year

Latest News

Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
3 killed in Monona chase that ended in crash, DCI investigating
Flight, hotel prices to go up in 2024 due to predicted demand
PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022
$842 million Powerball ticket sold in Michigan, first time the game has been won on New Year’s Day
The Grand Theater in Wausau
Grand Theater to offer digital tickets are starting Jan. 2