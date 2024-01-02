News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Trump, 5 other Republicans and Biden approved for Wisconsin primary ballot

Previous Coverage: WEC reject petition to bar Trump from ballot
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and five other Republican candidates were chosen Tuesday to be on Wisconsin’s April 2 presidential primary ballot. The slate of candidates was selected by the state’s bipartisan Presidential Preference Selection Committee.

The names next go to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which will approve them for the ballot.

Republicans chosen for the ballot, in addition to Trump, are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; Trump’s former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The presidential selection committee, comprised of leaders from both parties, approved the slate of candidates without debate in a meeting that lasted about five minutes.

There have been attempts in some states to bar Trump from the ballot because of his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump on Tuesday appealed a ruling from Maine and was expected to appeal another ruling from Colorado that ban him from the states’ ballots, setting up a high-stakes showdown over a 155-year-old addition to the Constitution that bars from office those who “engaged in insurrection.”

Last week in Wisconsin, Minocqua Brewing Co. owner Kirk Bangstad filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission arguing that Trump should be disqualified on those grounds. But the commission dismissed the complaint because it was filed directly against members of the bipartisan agency. Bangstad has said he plans to file a lawsuit in circuit court.

Copyright 2024 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Credit: Wausau Police
Wausau Police asking for help identifying suspect in R-Store robbery
Xavi (left) and Ryker (right) are the first babies of 2024.
Area hospitals welcome first newborns of 2024
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
Temps remaining above normal throughout the next several days
First Alert Weather: Above average temperatures continue into the new year

Latest News

Natural Christmas trees will be picked up curbside across the Village of Weston.
Village of Weston to begin collecting old Christmas trees soon
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
3 killed in Monona chase that ended in crash, DCI investigating
Flight, hotel prices to go up in 2024 due to predicted demand
PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022
$842 million Powerball ticket sold in Michigan, first time the game has been won on New Year’s Day